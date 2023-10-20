Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.61 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

