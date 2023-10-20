Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,278,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 126,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,118,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. 567,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

