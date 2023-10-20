Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $104,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 235,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,874. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

