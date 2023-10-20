Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,637,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VONG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 189,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,073. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

