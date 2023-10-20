Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $97,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 378,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
