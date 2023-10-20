Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 27.3% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $53,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.15. 119,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,747. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.