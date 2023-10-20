Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.90. 45,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,054. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.21 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

