Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $252,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.16. 1,707,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,561. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.