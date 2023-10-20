Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $219,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.04. The stock had a trading volume of 868,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,565. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.13 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

