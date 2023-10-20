Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,155. The company has a market capitalization of $310.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.97 and a 200 day moving average of $397.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.13 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

