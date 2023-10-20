Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 464,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,475. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

