Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 26.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,981. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. The firm has a market cap of $295.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

