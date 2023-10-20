Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.09. 1,030,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

