Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Position Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.10. 1,201,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

