Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.45 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $224.58. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

