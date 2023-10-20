Vertical Research Upgrades Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Veralto Trading Down 3.0 %

Veralto Company Profile

VLTO opened at $70.29 on Monday. Veralto has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

