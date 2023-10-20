Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,472,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

