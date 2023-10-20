Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $190.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

