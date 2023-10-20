Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $36.62 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

