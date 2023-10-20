Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of RWM opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

