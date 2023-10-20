Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.33 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 364.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

