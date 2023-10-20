Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

