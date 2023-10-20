Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Shares of META opened at $312.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

