Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,062,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

