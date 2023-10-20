Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WFC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
