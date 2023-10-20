Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.17

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 167386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

