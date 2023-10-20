Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis Company Profile

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

