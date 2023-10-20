Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 209 ($2.55).
Virgin Money UK Trading Down 1.9 %
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
