Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Visa were worth $40,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

