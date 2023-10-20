Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.