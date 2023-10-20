Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

