Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,039 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 736,453 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

