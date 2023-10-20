Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 747 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 1,925,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,533 shares of company stock worth $13,634,052. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

