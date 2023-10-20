Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.92. 277,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,385. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

