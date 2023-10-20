Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

