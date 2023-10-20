Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.93. 4,343,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.10.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

