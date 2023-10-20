Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,663,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.02. 48,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

