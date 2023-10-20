Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $85.68. 141,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,694. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

