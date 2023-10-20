Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.26.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,688,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,804,922. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $687.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

