Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4,671.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.63. The company had a trading volume of 472,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,257. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.52 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day moving average of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

