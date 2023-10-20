Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $10.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJH traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.71. 207,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,513. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.35. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.