Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 1,840,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,285. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.