Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWM stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

