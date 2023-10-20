Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR traded down $54.39 on Friday, hitting $5,509.16. 4,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6,093.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6,007.11. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,965.00 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

