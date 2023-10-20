Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. The company had a trading volume of 383,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,919. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average of $214.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

