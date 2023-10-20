Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in IQVIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after acquiring an additional 232,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.36. The stock had a trading volume of 120,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.24 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

