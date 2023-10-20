Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.70. 554,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,066. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.29 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

