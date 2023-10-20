Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.27. 41,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.54 and a 1 year high of $406.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

