Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,247,463 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.