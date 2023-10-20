Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.32. The company had a trading volume of 972,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,565. The stock has a market cap of $311.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.13 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

